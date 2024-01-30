Chris Stapleton rides his "White Horse" to #1

Chris Stapleton has notched his fourth career #1 with "White Horse."

Chris wrote the song with Dan Wilson, and it came about after they were tasked with penning a track for 2013's The Lone Ranger.

"I walked in the room to write with Dan at his house, and he said, 'Hey they're looking for songs for this Lone Ranger movie.' I said, 'Cool. Let's write something. What do you know about it?' He goes, 'Well, we don't really know anything.' I was like, 'Well, let's just make a song that might sound like that,'" Chris recounts.

"We got to talking about how it would be cool to have a rock-driven-western-themed song, and that’s kind of where the song came from and we built it around a guitar riff, really," he shares.

"White Horse" is the lead single from Higher. Its follow-up single, "Think I'm In Love With You," hits country radio February 12.

