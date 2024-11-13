Chris Lane teases 'intimate piano version' of his new song

Chris Lane is teasing a piano version of his new track, "If I Die Before You."



The "Fix" singer shared a clip of him and his wife, Lauren Bushnell, sitting on rocking chairs on a front porch, sharing a sweet moment as the unreleased rendition of his latest song plays.



"Made an intimate piano version for 'If I Die Before You' Coming Soon! Cant wait for y'all to hear it," Chris teased in his Instagram post.



No word has been shared on its release date, but you can follow Chris on his socials to find out as soon as it's announced.



The original studio version of "If I Die Before You" is out now wherever you listen to music.

