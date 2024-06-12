Chris Lane drops surprise deluxe EP

Surprise! Chris Lane has dropped an expanded version of his latest EP.



From Where I'm Sippin' (Deluxe) features three additional acoustic songs: "Mistake," "Way to Go Girl" and "Find Another Bar."



"I've always been a big fan of stripped-down versions of songs, and how the track can take on a new life while also giving me a new connection to it," Chris shares. "I'm excited to add three acoustic versions to the From Where I'm Sippin' EP, and hope y'all enjoy them."



From Where I'm Sippin' (Deluxe) is out now on digital platforms.



Its lead single, "Find Another Bar," is currently in the top 40 of the country charts.



Here's the track list for From Where I'm Sippin' (Deluxe):



"Mistake"

"Way to Go Girl"

"Betcha"

"Find Another Bar"

"From Where I'm Sippin'"

"Mistake - Acoustic"

"Way to Go Girl - Acoustic"

"Find Another Bar - Acoustic"

