Chris Janson + The Rock bask in the outdoors in "Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get" video

Chris Janson has dropped the music video for "Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get" with surprise guest star and longtime friend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.



The lighthearted visualizer opens with Chris hanging at Bass Pro Shops before being mentally transported to the outdoors. There, Chris performs his autobiographical song while having a good time with Dwayne on a classic Ford pickup truck.



"We had a great time making this video. Tons of genuine real fun. From TN to TX, we made it happen," shares Chris. "Can't thank DJ enough for starring in it and for being a great friend to me."



Dwayne says, "We bonded so quickly in a parking lot waiting for our cars to pull around – talking about 'The Blues Man,' talking about the Opry…what really moved me was Chris' humility, his love for not only Country music, which I love as well, but his desire to work hard and take care of his family."



"He does it with such a grace and style – again, his humility, gratitude and always bringing some fun to the mix made us fast friends and I'm happy to be a part of his video," adds The Rock.



"Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get" is Chris' new single, preceded by the #1 hit, "All I Need Is You." His latest album is 2023's The Outlaw Side Of Me.



To see Chris at an upcoming tour stop, visit his website.

