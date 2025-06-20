Chris Janson rides in with 'Wild Horses' Aug. 1

Chris Janson's fifth album, Wild Horses, is set to ride in Aug. 1.

The "Buy Me a Boat" hitmaker co-wrote and co-produced the entire record himself, including his current hit, "Me & a Beer," and the previously released "This Flag."

He's also just put out the new track "The Bride" and its music video in conjunction with the announcement.

"I've always referred to my wife, Kelly, as 'the bride,'" Chris says. "This is the perfect love song and perfect for wedding season — actually, any time of the year. This song is very true to life and tells our story."

Here's the complete track listing for Wild Horses:

"Wild Horses"

"What You're Missing"

"Me & A Beer"

"Fight For A Girl"

"Up To You"

"Want To With You"

"The Bride"

"What I'm For"

"This Flag"

"Father Figure"

"Hung Up On"

"I Don't Give A Damn"

"Hardest Huntin' Season" (featuring Jamey Johnson)

"You Ain't Seen It All"

"The Broken"

