Chris Janson readies new music as he returns to Warner

Chris Janson is back at the label that brought him his breakthrough, and this time he'll have his own imprint.

Warner Music put out his first three albums, Buy Me a Boat, Everybody and Real Friends, launching hits like "Fix a Drink," "Drunk Girl," "Good Vibes" and "Done."

Now, Chris returns to Warner with his own Harpeth 60 Records.

“This new chapter of my career is so exciting," he observes. "I am incredibly humbled and grateful for the new partnership with Warner. ... This is an awesome overall partnership, and this is a great team. I’m thankful to have them on my side.”

Chris left Warner for Big Machine back in 2022 and launched his first single there, "All I Need Is You," in early 2023.

Look for new music to arrive before summer.

