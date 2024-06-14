Chris Janson name-drops Alan Jackson + more in "All American Guy"

Chris Janson's kicking off summer with "All American Guy."



The track, which Chris co-wrote, finds him beaming with patriotic pride as he highlights the various American-centric things he enjoys.



"I love F-250s, Alan Jackson's 'Little Bitty' and the beauty of a small-town life/ I like my chili in a bowl, Bob Seger rock 'n' roll, football on a Friday night/ I love a cold beer can and The Charlie Daniels Band and my woman that I hold all night/ Yeah, I'm a pretty simple man/ Ain't too hard to understand/ Just an all American guy," Chris sings in the upbeat chorus.



"First and foremost, I want to thank the fans for this one coming out! We posted this song on my social media and the fan response was overwhelming," Chris shares. "This one's for you! Hope everyone has a great all-American summer hanging out with this All-American Guy!"



You can catch Chris performing "All American Guy" and his latest single, "Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get,"on Fox & Friends' All-American Summer Concert Series on July 5.

