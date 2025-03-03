Cheers to change: Nonalcoholic drinks inspire a new dining revolution

LA Post reports on the new era of drinking being ushered in by LA's rising desire for alcohol-free and health-conscious alternatives.

Los Angeles is at the center of a beverage revolution, where craft mocktails command the same reverence as their alcoholic counterparts. With alcohol consumption dropping 10% among young adults, the city's bars and restaurants are crafting sophisticated nonalcoholic drinks that appeal to both dedicated abstainers and the "sober curious" alike, LA Post reports.

A new era of drinking is being ushered in by the city's varied culinary scene and the rising desire for alcohol-free and health-conscious alternatives like spirit-free cocktails, nonalcoholic beers, and de-alcoholized wines, according to a report from the L.A. Times.

Kato, a restaurant renowned for its creative take on cuisine and beverages, is one of the notable businesses spearheading this movement. Kato's line of nonalcoholic drinks uses fresh, in-season ingredients. For instance, the Mandarin Garibaldi is a nonalcoholic version of the traditional drink that combines mandarin juice and the Japanese beverage Calpico to create a crisp, citrusy taste.

Celebrities like actor and restaurateur Danny Trejo support the nonalcoholic cocktail movement in L.A. With an emphasis on strong, savory flavors, the Trejo's Cantina owner and Machete star has launched a selection of nonalcoholic cocktails at his eatery. The trend is personal to Trejo. In 2023, he celebrated more than 55 years sober, and he saw the popularity of nonalcoholic beverages as a positive trend for people in recovery and those who are just deciding to cut back on alcohol.

"What a difference it is for nondrinkers today. We are living in the golden era of nonalcoholic drinks and it is hands down the best time in history to be sober," Trejo stated in an interview. Trejo's nonalcoholic cocktail inventions, such as the Coconut-Pina-Guava Fresca, which blends pineapple juice, coconut milk, and a touch of Tabasco, are a reflection of the increasing demand for alcohol-free cocktails with exotic and tropical flavors.

This shift toward alcohol-free options is not limited to the dining scene. Supermarkets and liquor stores across L.A. have a growing selection of nonalcoholic beers, wines, and spirits. Nonalcoholic craft beers have become especially popular, with many consumers seeking alternatives to alcoholic options without sacrificing taste.

Some industry observers believe the nonalcoholic trend is partly driven by changing attitudes toward health and wellness.

National drinking patterns reveal demographic variations in alcohol consumption. A Gallup poll indicates that 60% of U.S. adults currently drink alcoholic beverages, down from 65% in 2019, marking one of the lowest rates recorded in the past two decades.

The Gallup survey shows 63% of men report drinking alcohol compared to 57% of women. Age also plays a role, with adults aged 35 to 54 more likely to drink than other age groups. Income correlates strongly with alcohol consumption—81% of those earning $100,000 or more annually report drinking, compared to 44% of those earning under $40,000.

The data also indicates a decrease in the average number of weekly drinks consumed by Americans who do drink, dropping to 3.6 drinks per week. This represents the lowest recorded average since 2001. Among current drinkers, 34% reported having no drinks the previous week, while 52% consumed between one and seven drinks.

Beer remains the preferred alcoholic beverage among U.S. drinkers at 39%, followed by wine at 31% and liquor at 27%. These preferences show distinct patterns across demographics, with men more than twice as likely as women to prefer beer. In contrast, women are three times more likely to choose wine as their primary alcoholic beverage.

Religious service attendance correlates with drinking habits, as the Gallup poll shows. Only 42% of weekly service attendees report drinking alcohol, compared to 67% of those who rarely or never attend religious services.

Education levels also influence drinking patterns, with 72% of college graduates reporting alcohol consumption compared to 54% of those without a college degree.

This shift in drinking culture reflects changing attitudes toward health and wellness, with only 18% of current drinkers reporting they sometimes drink more than they should—near the historic low point since Gallup began tracking this metric in 1978.

Another Gallup poll measuring alcohol consumption in the U.S. finds that while the national average has remained steady for 40 years, there have been significant changes across age groups. In the past two decades, alcohol consumption has decreased by 10% among young adults aged 18 to 34 and increased by 10% among adults 55 and older. As a result, these two groups now have similar drinking rates. Adults aged 35 to 54 have maintained a higher drinking rate than both younger and older adults.

In addition to nonalcoholic beers, de-alcoholized European wines are increasingly appearing on restaurant menus and stores. Some L.A. establishments pair these wines with tasting menus to offer guests a refined, alcohol-free dining experience. This expanding market is further evidence of how the drinking landscape is shifting away from alcohol as the default choice.

According to a 2023 survey by the market research firm IWSR, global sales of nonalcoholic beverages have increased significantly in recent years. The segment is expected to continue growing as younger generations—who tend to drink less alcohol—embrace these alternatives.

For now, L.A. continues to lead the charge, proving that the nonalcoholic cocktail revolution is not just a passing trend but a lasting shift in the way we approach social drinking.