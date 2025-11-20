Cheapest gas stations in every state Nov. 20, 2025

Anyone who drives a car understands the sting of having to fill up their tank and pulling into the gas station, only to discover that gas prices have skyrocketed. Paying extra for gas means you have less to spend on other things, which, over time, can really put a crimp in your budget.

Cheap Insurance explored some of the reasons behind major changes in gas prices, and compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in every state using data from Gas Buddy.

Gas prices fluctuate based on several factors, including the cost of the key ingredient, crude oil, as well as the available supply and demand for gasoline. If the price of oil rises, a major refinery goes offline, or more drivers are hitting the road, for example, then the cost will increase.

In the first half of 2022, a unique confluence of events led to a surge in gas prices. The increased demand stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a slowdown in oil production all contributed to a national all-time high of $4.93 per gallon on average in June 2022.

Seasons also affect gas prices. Demand tends to drop in winter, but the cost also falls because gas stations switch to a different blend of gasoline that's optimal for lower temperatures—and has cheaper ingredients.

Location also matters. The South and Midwest tend to have the lowest gas prices, while the West, including Hawai'i, has the highest. Californians, in particular, pay more for gas on average than any other state. That's because of its high state excise taxes; its isolation from the country's major pipelines, which causes supply issues; and its requirements that mandate a more environmentally friendly blend of gas that costs more to produce and adds to the price per gallon.

No matter where you live, read on to see if you can get a deal on gas near you.

Alabama

#1. Army/Air Force Exchange Svc (1167 Fremont Rd, Fort McClellan): $2.37

#2. Murphy USA (1960 West Main Street, Centre): $2.43

#3. Love's Travel Stop (2625 Kelly Creek Rd S, Moody): $2.44

Alaska

#1. Speedway Express (211 N Main St, Wasilla): $3.42

#1. Circle K (225 N Boundary St, Wasilla): $3.42

#1. Speedway Express (1601 E Parks Hwy, Wasilla): $3.42

Arizona

#1. Pilot (5570 E Travel Plaza Way, Tucson): $2.65

#2. Costco (1650 E Tucson Marketplace Blvd, Tucson): $2.69

#2. Walmart (2565 E Commerce Center Pl, Tucson): $2.69

Arkansas

#1. AJ's Pit Stop (15536 I-30, Benton): $2.29

#2. Mighty Market (200 S Harkrider St, Conway): $2.32

#3. Shell (836 N 48th St, Springdale): $2.33

California

#1. Great Gas (33090 Mission Blvd, Union City): $3.45

#2. Sinclair (1901 S El Dorado St, Stockton): $3.47

#3. Poppy (33365 Mission Blvd, Union City): $3.49

Colorado

#1. Murphy Express (3905 E 104th Ave, Thornton): $2.17

#1. Murphy USA (12820 Oneida Street, Thornton): $2.17

#1. Maverik (5480 E 120th Ave, Thornton): $2.17

Connecticut

#1. Mobil (3394 Whitney Ave, Hamden): $2.73

#2. Xpress Fuel (2499 Berlin Tpke, Newington): $2.75

#2. Fuel Plus (446 Colony St, Meriden): $2.75

Delaware

#1. Costco (900 Center Blvd S, Newark): $2.72

#1. BJ's (2131 Kirkwood Hwy, Elsmere): $2.72

#3. Eagle Fuels (2003 Kirkwood Hwy, Elsmere): $2.74

Florida

#1. 76 (19701 Cochran Blvd, Port Charlotte): $2.33

#2. Dodge's Store (1 Eglin Pkwy SE, Fort Walton Beach): $2.44

#3. Sam's Club (740 N Beal Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach): $2.49

Georgia

#1. Love's Travel Stop (2315 Old Clyattville Rd, Valdosta): $2.43

#1. Sam's Club (450 Norman Dr, Valdosta): $2.43

#3. Costco (100 Cobb Pkwy, Ringgold): $2.46

Hawaii

#1. Costco (4589 Kapolei Pkwy, Kapolei): $3.69

#1. Costco (94-1331 Ka Uka Blvd, Waipio): $3.69

#1. Sam's Club (1000 Kamehameha Hwy, Pearl City): $3.69

Idaho

#1. Conoco (17372 Nez Perce Rd, Lewiston): $2.79

#2. Costco (355 E Neider Ave, Coeur d'Alene): $2.94

#2. Benewah Automotive Center (281 10th St, Plummer): $2.94

Illinois

#1. Love's Travel Stop (202 North Ave, Ina): $2.69

#1. Sam's Club (700 N 54th St, Quincy): $2.69

#1. Speedway (201 E North Ave, Ina): $2.69

Indiana

#1. MAPCO (1360 N Green St, Brownsburg): $2.35

#2. Speedway (920 N Green St , Brownsburg): $2.36

#3. Marathon (1355 N Green St, Brownsburg): $2.39

Iowa

#1. Fast & Fresh (2801 Hamilton Blvd, Sioux City): $2.21

#2. Sam's Club (4201 S York St, Sioux City): $2.29

#3. Maverik (1821 Hamilton Blvd, Sioux City): $2.36

Kansas

#1. Love's Travel Stop (2322 Fair Rd, Abilene): $2.28

#2. Casey's (126 S Commercial St, Emporia): $2.29

#2. Casey's (1402 E 6th Ave, Emporia): $2.29

Kentucky

#1. AAFES (528 Main St, Corydon): $2.29

#2. Marathon (150 Hugh Hunter Rd, Oak Grove): $2.35

#2. Shell (8525 US-60, Lewisport): $2.35

Louisiana

#1. Walmart (204 N Lewis St, New Iberia): $2.26

#2. Walmart Neighborhood Market (5702 Shed Rd, Bossier City): $2.27

#2. Sam's Club (2861 Beene Blvd, Bossier City): $2.27

Maine

#1. Walmart (94 Mount Auburn Ave, Auburn): $2.72

#2. BJ's (110 Mount Auburn Ave , Auburn): $2.74

#3. Irving (309 Main St, Farmington): $2.77

Maryland

#1. Carroll Motor Fuels (1717 Reisterstown Rd, Pikesville): $2.61

#2. Citgo (1718 Reisterstown Rd, Pikesville): $2.63

#3. Carroll Motor Fuels (3300 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore): $2.65

Massachusetts

#1. E & J Gas (400 S Franklin St, Holbrook): $2.49

#2. Holbrook Gas (53 S Franklin St, Holbrook): $2.51

#3. BJ's (460 State Rd , North Dartmouth): $2.59

Michigan

#1. Ammex Duty Free (3400 W Fort St, Detroit): $2.33

#2. Clark (8309 EIGHT MILE Rd, Warren): $2.49

#3. Beydoun fuel stop (7837 Allen Rd, Allen Park): $2.53

Minnesota

#1. Costco (13669 Elder Dr S, Baxter): $2.49

#1. Costco (4609 W Arrowhead Rd, Hermantown): $2.49

#1. Cashwise Express (3300 HWY 10 E, Moorhead): $2.49

Mississippi

#1. Murphy Express (5970 Goodman Rd., Olive Branch): $2.27

#1. Walmart (7930 Craft-Goodman Rd, Olive Branch): $2.27

#3. Buc-ee's (8245 Firetower Rd, Pass Christian): $2.28

Missouri

#1. Murphy USA (1224 S. Madison Ave, Webb City): $2.29

#1. Woody's (25124 Demott Dr, Joplin): $2.29

#1. Walmart (25145 Demott Dr, Joplin): $2.29

Montana

#1. Maverik (211 E 1st Ave, Plentywood): $2.79

#2. Cenex (2200 W Towne St, Glendive): $2.84

#2. Exxon (2201 W Holly St, Sidney): $2.84

Nebraska

#1. NP MART (310 E Reichmuth Rd, Valley): $2.29

#2. Costco (17730 Evans St, Omaha): $2.33

#3. Costco (12515 Portside Pkwy, La Vista): $2.34

Nevada

#1. One9 Fuel Stop (791 10th St, Carlin): $2.95

#1. Love's Travel Stop (2001 NV-766, Carlin): $2.95

#3. Maverik (775 South Broad Street, Battle Mountain): $2.97

New Hampshire

#1. BJ's (30 Perkins Ave, Seabrook): $2.61

#2. Monster Gas (265 Lafayette Rd , Seabrook): $2.63

#2. Monster Gas (720 Lafayette Rd, Seabrook): $2.63

New Jersey

#1. Delta (433 Rochelle Ave, Rochelle Park): $2.69

#1. Sunoco (958 S Springfield Ave, NewJersey): $2.69

#3. Costco (245 Stafford Park Blvd, Manahawkin): $2.71

New Mexico

#1. Sam's Club (1421 N Renaissance Blvd NE , Albuquerque): $2.31

#2. Costco (1420 N Renaissance Blvd NE, Albuquerque): $2.32

#2. Costco (500 Eubank Blvd SE, Albuquerque): $2.32

New York

#1. Mike's Trading Post (2342 Printup Rd, Sanborn): $2.49

#2. Native Pride Too (11403 Erie Rd, Irving): $2.57

#2. Catt-Rez Enterprises Inc (10910 Erie Rd, Irving): $2.57

North Carolina

#1. Circle K (6400 Burlington Rd, Whitsett): $2.48

#1. Sam's Club (2811 N Park Dr, Goldsboro): $2.48

#3. QuikTrip (775 Upward Rd, Flat Rock): $2.49

North Dakota

#1. Costco (750 23rd Ave E, West Fargo): $2.39

#1. Simonson (3810 W Main Ave, Fargo): $2.39

#1. Cenex (3902 Main Ave, Fargo): $2.39

Ohio

#1. Costco (7135 Veterans Blvd, Liberty Township): $2.40

#2. United Dairy Farmers (101 N Cherry St, Marysville): $2.43

#2. United Dairy Farmers (5261 Kings Mills Rd, Mason): $2.43

Oklahoma

#1. Murphy Express (1721 N. Commerce St., Ardmore): $2.14

#2. Love's Country Stores (930 W Broadway St, Ardmore): $2.19

#2. Casey's (1625 N Commerce St, Ardmore): $2.19

Oregon

#1. Costco (2828 Chad Dr, Eugene): $2.99

#1. Towne Pump (890 Main St, Sweet Home): $2.99

#1. Main Street Market (1810 Main St, Sweet Home): $2.99

Pennsylvania

#1. Liberty (5945 Lindbergh Blvd, Philadelphia): $2.79

#2. i-Fuel (71 Walter Dr, Lewisburg): $2.82

#3. Sheetz (260 International Dr, Lewisburg): $2.83

Rhode Island

#1. Roadrunner (2862 Hartford Ave, Johnston): $2.76

#2. Shell (2211 West Shore Rd, Warwick): $2.79

#2. Warwick Gas (335 Providence St, Warwick): $2.79

South Carolina

#1. Enmarket 880 (1539 Bells Hwy, Walterboro): $2.39

#1. Exxon (2401 W Palmetto St, Florence): $2.39

#3. Murphy Express (2700 South Hwy 17 Business, Garden City): $2.43

South Dakota

#1. Love's Travel Stop (5303 N Cliff Ave, Sioux Falls): $2.36

#1. Circle K (5000 N Cliff Ave, Sioux Falls): $2.36

#3. Casey's (534 22nd Ave S, Brookings): $2.44

Tennessee

#1. Costco (3775 Hacks Cross Rd, Memphis): $2.27

#2. Murphy USA (1680 B. Ft Campbell Blvd, Clarksville): $2.31

#2. Walmart (216 Dover Rd, Clarksville): $2.31

Texas

#1. Walmart (202 Wake Village Rd, Wake Village): $2.15

#1. Walmart (3518 Richmond Rd, Texarkana): $2.15

#1. Super 1 Foods (2610 Richmond Rd, Texarkana): $2.15

Utah

#1. Sam's Club (1055 W Hill Field Rd, Layton): $2.74

#2. Walmart (735 W Hill Field Rd, Layton): $2.77

#2. Exxon (855 N Main St, Layton): $2.77

Vermont

#1. Troy Country Store (6561 VT-100, Troy): $2.79

#2. CITGO (510 South St, Bennington): $2.81

#3. CITGO (6014 Rte 5, Ascutney): $2.83

Virginia

#1. Sam's Club (13249 Lee Hwy, Bristol): $2.44

#2. Sam's Club (215 Piedmont Pl, Danville): $2.45

#3. Sunoco (18020 Main St, Dumfries): $2.54

Washington

#1. Costco (301 5th St, Clarkston): $3.12

#2. 76 (61 W Wapato Rd, Wapato): $3.30

#3. Topp Stop (321 S Elm St , Toppenish): $3.33

West Virginia

#1. Walmart (110 Berlin Rd, Weston): $2.47

#2. Sheetz (39 Berlin Rd, Weston): $2.53

#2. Go Mart (7 Market Place Mall, Weston): $2.53

Wisconsin

#1. Krist ( 4204 E 2nd St, Superior): $2.48

#2. Costco (443 Pewaukee Rd, Pewaukee): $2.49

#2. BP (105 LAKEVIEW DR, Belgium): $2.49

Wyoming

#1. Exxon (400 Valley Dr, Casper): $2.28

#1. Conoco (519 S Poplar St, Casper): $2.28

#3. Sam's Club (4600 E 2nd St, Casper): $2.32

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.