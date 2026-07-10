Chayce Beckham's new music starts with a 'Dirt Floor'

Chayce Beckham's back with his first new music of 2026, as the American Idol winner continues his work in the studio while on his summer tour.

After marrying his longtime girlfriend, Ashley Britt, in September in Las Vegas, he says "Dirt Floor" draws from his own experience.

“This track depicts how being with the right person can make you feel like you’re in the right place no matter where you are – a sentiment that rings so true in my life,” Chayce reflects. “I love that it isn’t quite like anything I’ve written or recorded in the past, and it has a great tone that feels memorable.”

The California native became the first person ever to win Idol with an original song, "23," which went on to be certified Platinum and top the country chart in April 2024.

On Friday, you'll find him in Independence, Iowa, before he plays Ham Lake, Minnesota, on Saturday.

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