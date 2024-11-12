Chayce Beckham recalls fighting to get 'one of my favorite songs' on debut album

If you've heard Chayce Beckham's Bad For Me, you know how deeply personal and autobiographical it is.



Led by its lead single and Chayce's first #1 hit, "23," the 13-track album includes songs that chronicle Chayce's life journey and tunes that he's very passionate about. In fact, he recalls fighting for one of those tunes to make the final track list.



"'If I Had a Week' [is] one of my favorite songs that I've written, and I shared it on Instagram years ago when I wrote it. It's just been one of those songs where I was like, 'Let's record this one, let's record this one,'" Chayce tells ABC Audio.



"I kind of fought for it to get it, you know?" he says of the slow-tempo reflective ode. "I think we went over budget or something. Because I was like, 'I'm doing this song, we're putting it on there,' and it's one of my favorites. It's real simple."



Chayce also has more favorites off his first project, including a song he penned at his very first songwriting session in Nashville.



"'Mama' is one of my favorites. It's a special song to me. And I've got another one on there called 'Addicted and Clean.' That was one of the first songs I wrote when I moved to Nashville," the California native recalls.



"It was from my first writing session, actually, that I ever did co-write, and we wrote this song," Chayce shares. "[It] just goes to show how long it can take for a song to finally get to the phase of being recorded and put out onto an album."



Chayce's latest single, "Everything I Need," is currently making its way up the country charts.

Here's the Bad For Me track list:

"Devil I've Been"

"Addicted and Clean"

"Waylon In '75"

"Bad for Me"

"Drink You Off My Mind"

"Everything I Need"

"Whiskey Country"

"Glitter"

"Smokin' Weed and Drinkin' Whiskey"

"Something Worth Holding On To"

"Mama"

"If I Had a Week"

"23"

