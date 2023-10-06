Chayce Beckham talks "23" + reflects on post-'American Idol' journey

"Two years and '23' has finally made its way to country radio," Chayce Beckham notes with a laugh.



His self-penned "23" helped catapult him to being crowned the winner of American Idol's 19th season. Beyond that, the reflective, autobiographical track is rooted in real-life events he had faced.



"It's a song about my life and it's just something that I wrote just trying to talk about what I had been through up until that point and some of the hard lessons I'd learned," Chayce tells ABC Audio.



"It just made me feel better to write it and that's why I did it," he says. "So I never in a million years would have thought that we'd be sitting here right now talking about it."



The journey "23" has taken since American Idol is something Chayce doesn't take for granted.



"It's just really been such a big deal for everything that I've done at shows, radio [and] live concerts," he shares.



Chayce is currently out on the road with Luke Bryan on the Country On Tour. For a full list of dates and tickets, visit Chayce's website.

"23" is currently approaching the top 20 on the country charts.

