Charles Kelley's ready to 'Run' while 'Driving and Listening to Music'

Lady A's Charles Kelley is getting ready to release the latest couple of tracks from his upcoming album, Songs for a New Moon.

"My two new songs, 'Driving And Listening To Music' and 'Run' will be YOURS this Friday," he shared on Instagram. "Can't wait for y'all to hear these... get ready to crank them up in your car. Let's go!"

In other posts, he offered fans an early sample of the tunes.

"Some of us stayed/ Some of us found a way of getting out/ But while we were there, I swear we owned every road in this whole town/ Just driving and listening to music," he sings on the first cut, accompanied by a video of him in the desert with a classic car.

There are two "Run" previews, both featuring his wife, Cassie Kelley, and his son, Ward. In one, they're in the Bahamas. In the other, they're exploring Europe, among other locations.

Charles previously released "Can't Lose You" and "Here with Me" in late March. His complete second solo album is set to arrive June 25.

