'Change My Mind': Ella Langley blocks Riley Green on the 'Billboard' chart

Riley Green's collecting his seventh career #1 as "Change My Mind" climbs to the top of the Mediabase country airplay chart.

The news comes as the Alabama native's just locked in the final piece of his total TV domination, having just wrapped his hosting gig on ABC's CMA Fest special, which airs June 24 on ABC.

This spring, he made his acting debut in Marshals on CBS, and he'll be a coach on NBC's The Voice in the fall.

Ironically, Ella Langley is blocking Riley on Billboard Country Airplay this week, with "Be Her" grabbing its second week at #1; "Change My Mind" takes #2. Of course, Riley and Ella have two number ones together: "you look like you love me" and "Don't Mind If I Do."

His fourth studio album, That's Just Me, is slated for Sept. 18.

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