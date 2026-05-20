'Carry On' until Thursday's premiere of the new Kenny Chesney video

Kenny Chesney's "Carry On" (HEY NOW Records)
By Stephen Hubbard

If you can't "Carry On" any longer without the new Kenny Chesney video, your suffering will end shortly.

"Hey, everybody. It's Kenny. I am on the set of my brand new video, 'Carry On,'" the superstar says in a new social media clip. "We're down here in the Florida Keys. Can't wait for you to hear the song, see the video. I'm excited about it and it's coming out soon."

In the short clip, Kenny's at Schooner's Wharf, the Key West bar mentioned in his latest hit.

The official "Carry On" music video premieres Thursday at 6 p.m. ET on YouTube.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos