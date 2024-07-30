Carrie Underwood's Vegas residency continues in 2025

Joy Malone/Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

Carrie Underwood has expanded her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency into 2025.

The newly announced dates are slated for March 26, 28 and 29, and April 2, 4 and 5. 

Fan club presale begins Wednesday before the general sale on Friday at 5 a.m. PT. 

The long-running residency continues this year with upcoming shows on August 14, 16, 17, 21, 23 and 24, and October 16, 18, 19, 23, 25 and 26.

For the full REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency schedule and more information, visit rwlasvegas.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

