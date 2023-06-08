Carrie Underwood teases a snippet of new song

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Carrie Underwood is dropping a new song, "Take Me Out," on Friday, June 9.

"A new track is being added to the #DenimAndRhinestones era!" TeamCU announced on Carrie's Instagram. "#TakeMeOut will be available everywhere you listen to music tonight at midnight ET!"

Carrie's latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, dropped in June 2022 and features the singles "Ghost Story" and "Hate My Heart."

In March, the country superstar released a new single, "Out of That Truck."

Fans can head over to Carrie's latest Instagram post to hear a snippet of "Take Me Out" now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!