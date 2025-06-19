Carly Pearce remembers busbee as she finishes her fifth album

Carly Pearce's follow-up to hummingbird is done, with a nod to her beloved, late producer busbee.

She shared the news on Instagram, along with a photo of two of her collaborators.

"Somewhere between 2016 & 2017, busbee introduced me to these two guys and they quickly became small parts of my musical journey," Carly said. "Fast forward almost 10 years & today we finished vocals on my 5th album… just the 3 of us now making what is absolutely my favorite record I’ve ever made, on busbee’s birthday."

busbee passed away unexpectedly in 2019, after working on Carly's debut, Every Little Thing, and her self-titled second album.

"We miss you, we love you… and there’s no way this is all by chance," Carly added, along with a photo of a cake with candles. "Happy Birthday, busbee. You live on."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.