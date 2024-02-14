Carly Pearce on writing "We Don't Fight Anymore": "I love making music that makes people think"

When it comes to songwriting, Carly Pearce feels it's important to write about widely relatable topics, such as romance and heartbreak. That's why she's proud of her Chris Stapleton-assisted single, "We Don't Fight Anymore."

"I like to write things that make me feel something, and I think this is a topic that so many people, if they were honest, they have probably lived, are living or will live in their life," Carly tells ABC Audio of her duet, which highlights a couple's frayed relationship and communication breakdown.

"I feel like my best songs just kind of fall out naturally, and this one just felt important," she shares.

It's not often that an artist chooses a pensive ballad to introduce their new album, which is why Carly was surprised when she made that move.

"It certainly didn't feel like what I would come with as a first single off of a new project, but that's what I love about it," says Carly. "I love being the exception to the rule. I love making music that makes people think."

"We Don't Fight Anymore" is currently making its way up the top 20 of the country charts.

Coming up, Carly will open for Tim McGraw on his Standing Room Only Tour, which begins March 14 in Jacksonville, Florida. You can find tickets and a full list of dates now at carlypearce.com.

