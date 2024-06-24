Carly Pearce plays "Rock Paper Scissors" on 'GMA'

Carly Pearce brought her new track, "Rock Paper Scissors," to Monday's Good Morning America.



Before performing, Carly chatted with GMA anchor Lara Spencer about her newly released fourth album, hummingbird.



"A lot has happened to me in the last few years and I feel like I kind of went on healing journey over the last few years," says Carly. "So much of my heart and the songs that have made me into who I am are on this album and it's my favorite album that I've ever put out."



Donning a purple dress, Carly then sang the uptempo breakup tune as her band members, who were color-coordinated in blue shirts, backed her up.



"Bought a rock, we signed the paper/ And now I'm takin' a pair of scissors/ To the pictures and the brand new set of bed sheets/ From the night we said 'I do'/ Eight months, later we were through/ Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose," Carly sings in the chorus.



You can catch Carly perform another hummingbird track, "Truck on Fire," on CMA Fest, airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.



Hummingbird is available wherever you listen to music.

