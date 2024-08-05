Carly Pearce gets new ink, announces world tour

Carly Pearce is commemorating her third anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member with a new tattoo. The “What He Didn’t Do” singer hopped on Instagram recently to share a picture of the fresh ink and its genesis story. “August 3, 2021 was a day that I have worked for and dreamt about since I was 5 years old,” Carly captions her post. “Being a member of the Grand Ole Opry means I will have a home in country music for the rest of my life, so it only made sense to celebrate that gift with a tattoo that I’ll have for life reminding me that hard work and belief can take me anywhere.” Several country singers, including Tigirlily Gold and Kylie Morgan, commented on her post. “I’m not crying, you’re crying,” Tigirlily Gold wrote. “Unreal,” Kylie said. “So happy for you sis. Happy anniversary!!” Dolly Parton invited Carly to join the Opry on June 17, 2021, and Trisha Yearwood inducted her on the historic stage Aug. 3, 2021.

In more Carly news, the Kentucky native has announced her Hummingbird World Tour, which will take her across the U.S., Europe and the U.K. from October 2024 to May 2025, with the final show slated for May 16 in Nashville. Fan club presale begins Tuesday before the general sale on Friday. For a full list of dates and ticket information, visit carlypearce.com. Meanwhile, Carly’s currently climbing up the country charts with “Truck on Fire,” the second single off her latest album, hummingbird.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.