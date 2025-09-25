Cam's bringing 'All Things Light' to the Bluebird

"Burning House" hitmaker Cam is planning a special "In the Round" show Oct. 11 at Nashville's legendary Bluebird Cafe. She'll be joined by longtime collaborator Tyler Johnson, known for his work with Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé.

“We started writing songs together about 15 years ago," Cam remembers. "Back then there were cockroaches in the kitchen and now here we are with GRAMMYs. What a dream to ride the ride with my musical brother - and now we get to celebrate all the art we’ve made on a magical night at the Bluebird.”

Cam picked up her first Grammy this year for her work on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album. Tyler most recently won record of the year for Miley's "Flowers."

Tickets for the Bluebird show go on sale Friday.

Cam kicks off The Slow Down Tour Oct. 20 in New York City, promoting her third album, All Things Light. 2025 marks the 10th anniversary of her debut, Untamed, which features her quadruple Platinum breakthrough, "Burning House."

