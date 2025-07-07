Cam is 'Everblue' in latest glimpse of 'All Things Light'

By Stephen Hubbard

Cam hits what she calls "peak sad girl" on her new track, "Everblue."

“In a way I think we’re all eternally heartbroken by the world, and when I sing this song it’s a way of holding space for that heartbreak instead of going numb or giving up on dreaming," the "Burning House" hitmaker says.

"There's a 2010s tumblr flavor in there too as I tell you one of my most necessary affirmations for this season of my life: ‘I’m all done chasing what wasn’t meant for me,’" she adds.

"Everblue" follows "Alchemy" and "Turns out That I Am God" as the latest preview of Cam's new album, All Things Light, which arrives July 18.

You can check out the new "Everblue" video on YouTube now.

