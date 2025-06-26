ExploreBestColleges.com reports on the growth of telehealth nursing, which combines clinical skills with digital tools for effective remote patient care.

Building a career in the rising telehealth nursing industry: A complete guide

Telehealth nursing blends hands-on clinical skills with digital tools, allowing nurses to care for patients through video calls, phone consults, chats, and online portals. It’s not just a new way to deliver care — it’s a fast-growing specialty reshaping the nursing field, especially in the wake of the pandemic.

These nurses handle patient assessments, health education, triage, and care coordination remotely. That can mean helping manage chronic conditions or guiding next steps in urgent situations. It’s care that meets patients where they are.

The growth is real. Nurses' use of telehealth jumped from 50% in 2018 to 57% in 2022, according to Becker's Hospital Review. In emergency care, even before the onset of COVID-19, usage was climbing: In the 2018 National Sample Survey of Registered Nurses, 49% of nurses reported using telehealth on the job, compared to just 34% in other inpatient roles. Why? Because it works.

Telehealth isn't just about convenience; it's efficient, effective, and full of opportunity for nurses ready to embrace a more connected kind of care. ExploreBestColleges.com looks at what it takes to build a successful telehealth nursing career, covering everything from required education and licensure to certifications, skills, and the future of this fast-evolving role.

Educational foundation requirements

The path to becoming a telehealth nurse is comparable to any registered nurse role: strong clinical training. But to succeed in remote care, nurses also need to build on that base with communication, tech skills, and care coordination know-how.

Most begin with an associate degree in nursing (ADN) or a Bachelor of Science in nursing (BSN). Both meet the requirements for RN licensure, but many telehealth employers lean toward BSN-prepared nurses. Four-year programs often offer deeper training in leadership, critical thinking, and patient communication, all key strengths in remote care settings. Career changers can also opt for Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing) programs, which offer a fast track, some as short as 16 months.

After earning a degree, candidates must pass the National Council Licensure Exam for Registered Nurses. Each state also sets its own licensure requirements, which usually include background checks, fees, and ongoing education.

No matter the setting, these are the must-haves to become a nurse. But those aiming for telehealth will need to take that foundation further.

Specialized telehealth training and certifications

Traditional nursing education lays the groundwork, but telehealth nurses need more than clinical knowledge; they need specialized training to thrive in virtual care environments. From tech skills to digital communication, specialized programs help bridge the gap between bedside and screen.

Core telehealth competency training

One standout option is the American Heart Association Center for Telehealth's CORE Concepts Certificate. It offers 5.25 continuing education credit hours and focuses on the four pillars of telehealth: clinical, operational, regulatory, and ethics. This structured training builds confidence and provides a strong foundation for remote care delivery.

University-based programs

Colleges are getting involved, too. OSF Healthcare and Illinois State University developed an online telehealth training program that walks nurses through software navigation, virtual communication strategies, and documentation best practices. These hands-on modules teach the practical skills needed for everyday telehealth work.

Specialized certifications

For those looking to deepen their expertise, several certifications go beyond general training. The Board Certified TeleMental Health Provider program is ideal for nurses in mental health, while the ambulatory care nursing certification covers telehealth elements for nurses in outpatient and chronic care settings.

These programs equip nurses with the tools and confidence to care for patients effectively, no matter their distance.

Essential skills development for telehealth practice

Success in telehealth nursing goes beyond clinical expertise. It’s about pairing health care know-how with digital skills and strong virtual communication because in this role, technology is part of the bedside.

Technology proficiency

Telehealth nurses need to be comfortable using video conferencing tools, electronic health records, and remote monitoring devices. That includes secure logins, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act-compliant systems, and troubleshooting common tech issues. Nurses may also interact with devices like blood pressure monitors, glucometers, or pulse oximeters that send real-time data from the patient's home to the care team.

Communication and virtual assessment

Soft skills matter just as much. Remote care requires sharp questioning techniques and the ability to determine symptoms through conversation and on-screen observation. This encompasses asking the right follow-ups, listening, and spotting subtle cues (both verbal and nonverbal), even over video.

Solid documentation is also essential. Nurses must write clear, structured notes that reflect what happened during a virtual visit, because that record often drives the next step in a patient’s care.

In the end, telehealth nursing demands superior bedside instinct, digital fluency, and top-notch communication. While the tools may differ, the focus is still on patient care.

Types of telehealth nursing roles and specializations

Telehealth nursing isn’t a generic job. It spans a wide range of specialties, each tailored to different aspects of remote care. Whether it’s acute response or chronic disease management, nurses can carve out a telehealth path that fits their strengths and interests.

Triage and assessment roles

Phone triage is one of the most common telehealth specialties. According to Becker's Hospital Review, as of 2022, 69% of nurses in telehealth rely on phone calls without video. These nurses evaluate symptoms, determine the urgency of care, and direct patients to the right resources. Many support ER teams or field calls for health systems.

Well-trained nurses can safely manage many cases without sending patients to the ER. This model eases pressure on hospitals while still delivering timely support.

Chronic disease management

Telehealth plays a huge role in long-term care. Nurses monitor patients with conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease using remote tools and routine virtual check-ins. Health care job platform BetterLeap notes that these nurses also focus on education, medication compliance, and follow-ups after hospital stays, which are all key steps in preventing readmissions.

Mental health and psychiatric care

Telemental health is growing fast. Nurses in these roles provide crisis support, emotional guidance, and care coordination for patients with limited access to in-person services. They’re often a lifeline for people navigating mental health challenges from a distance.

Telehealth opens new doors for nurses in areas such as acute triage and chronic care, and new ways to make a difference, no matter the distance.

Licensing and regulatory considerations

Telehealth nursing blurs geographic lines, but the rules don’t. Staying compliant with state laws and licensure requirements is essential to protect patients and ensure care remains legal and effective.

Multistate licensing requirements

For nurses seeing patients across state borders, the Nurse Licensure Compact (NLC) offers a big advantage. As of 2025, more than 40 states participate, allowing RNs to use the same license to practice across multiple states. This is especially useful for nurses working with national telehealth providers or remote care platforms, according to health care recruitment company DirectShifts.

State-specific requirements for telehealth practice

Even with an NLC license, nurses must still be licensed in the state where the patient is located during the virtual visit. Some states add extra layers, requiring telehealth-specific training or continuing education focused on legal and ethical care delivery.

HIPAA compliance is also critical. Nurses must use secure, encrypted platforms and document thoroughly to protect patient data and meet privacy regulations.

As telehealth laws shift, staying updated on policy changes isn’t optional; it’s part of the job. Nurses in this space need to keep up with evolving requirements in order to maintain compliance and keep patient trust intact.

Gaining experience and building expertise

Before jumping into telehealth, nurses must build a strong clinical foundation. Without in-person contact, sharp instincts, confident decision-making, and a deep understanding of patient needs hold a higher importance.

Transitioning from bedside nursing

Most experts agree: Bedside experience is key. Working in traditional settings builds core skills in assessment, communication, and care planning, all of which carry over into virtual care. CSP's guide to becoming a telehealth nurse notes that hands-on clinical experience sharpens a nurse's ability to spot red flags remotely and know when a patient needs hands-on care.

Familiarity with clinical workflows and protocols also helps nurses deliver consistent, high-quality care, even through a screen.

Work environment options

Telehealth doesn't always mean working from your couch. While many roles are home-based, others are based in hospital command centers, outpatient clinics, physician offices, or specialty hubs like crisis lines or poison control centers. As Nurse.org highlights, this variety makes telehealth a flexible option for nurses looking to grow their careers or improve work-life balance.

With so many paths available, telehealth nurses can shape their careers around their strengths, interests, and goals without giving up the impact they make.

Professional development and career advancement

Telehealth nursing continues to evolve, and, for nurses who want to stay ahead, ongoing education and credentialing are key. As the field grows, so do the opportunities to step into specialized or leadership roles.

Certification for credibility

Professional certification helps telehealth nurses stand out. The American Heart Association's Certified Professional telehealth certification provides a well-recognized credential that confirms core skills in virtual care. It not only boosts credibility but also signals a nurse's commitment to quality, safety, and best practices in remote health care delivery.

Continuing education opportunities

For nurses looking to expand their skill set, several universities now offer online telehealth programs. Canada's University of Moncton's course, for example, delivers modular training focused on remote assessment, digital communication, and patient safety, which are ideal for working professionals looking to transition or advance in the field.

Telehealth and workload considerations

With opportunity comes adjustment. A 2021 study from the University of Missouri's Sinclair School of Nursing found that telehealth nurses saw a twofold increase in their workload, mainly due to added communication. More time is spent messaging patients, following up, and documenting care plans than in traditional practice. Understanding these demands is essential for nurses looking to make the shift sustainably.

Telehealth isn’t just another setting; it’s a new kind of practice. With the right tools and training, nurses can thrive in it.

Future outlook and emerging opportunities

Telehealth nursing isn’t just here to stay; it’s set to become a cornerstone of care delivery in the U.S. As health care systems shift and digital tools improve, telehealth offers nurses new ways to reach patients and drive better outcomes.

Geographic demand and adoption trends

Telehealth use isn't spread evenly across the country. A national study published in 2021 shows states like Maine, Alaska, and Missouri have the highest telehealth usage among emergency nurses — largely because of their rural populations. In areas where hospitals and clinics are far apart, nurses are using telehealth to fill care gaps and provide essential services that otherwise might be out of reach.

Expanding care to underserved populations

Telehealth also opens doors for patients in underserved communities. By eliminating the need for transportation and expanding reach, nurses can connect with people who might not otherwise get timely care. A 2024 review of studies published in the journal NursingOpen found that nurse-led telehealth programs help reduce readmissions, improve chronic disease management, and deliver cost-effective care, all while closing equity gaps.

With better tech, smarter tools, and evolving reimbursement policies, the role of telehealth nursing will only grow. For nurses ready to embrace it, the future offers more impact and more ways to lead.

Building a successful telehealth nursing career

Telehealth nursing brings together hands-on clinical expertise and digital care delivery, offering nurses a flexible, forward-looking career path. To thrive in this space, nurses need more than an RN license. They need focused training, tech fluency, and strong virtual communication skills to provide high-quality care from a distance.

Ongoing education plays a big role. Whether through advanced certifications or university programs, staying sharp is key in a field that’s moving fast. As demand climbs and access gaps persist, telehealth nurses are stepping in to reach patients across both rural and urban communities.

Telehealth is no longer an alternative; it’s becoming central to modern nursing. For those ready to grow, the field offers real impact, long-term career potential, and a new way to connect care with those who need it most.

This story was produced by ExploreBestColleges.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.