'Brunette' Tucker Wetmore was the brains behind his video masterpiece

Tucker Wetmore's third country radio hit is currently making its way up the chart, propelled in part by an elaborate music video — one that came straight out of Tucker's imagination.

"Me and my content guy, his name is Chase Foster, we were just sitting down," he tells ABC Audio. "I was like, 'Dude, I really want to do a music video for "Brunette,"' and I gave him a whole rundown. I was like, 'I want it to be like an old Western-type feel. I want there to be some cameos that people see some familiar faces in it and kinda make it a whole event.'"

"One contingency I said was I want everybody in the video to be blond, whether it's a wig or a natural blond or whatever, besides me and the main girl character,' which was Hannah [Godwin] from The Bachelor," he adds. "You know, it turned out great. There's some quirky stuff in it and fun stuff, but it turned really good."

On Sunday, Tucker plays Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate in San Francisco ahead of the Super Bowl.

