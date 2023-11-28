Brothers Osborne announce Might As Well Be Us Tour

Reigning CMA Vocal Duo of the Year Brothers Osborne are set to hit the road in 2024 for their Might As Well Be Us Tour.



Named after their song "Might as Well Be Me," the trek will kick off March 28 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and will hit Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusets; Las Vegas; Buffalo, New York; and more, before concluding in Cleveland, Ohio, on June 29.



Jackson Dean, Caylee Hammack, The Cadillac Three, Madeline Edwards, Stephen Wilson Jr. and Zach Top will open on select dates.



Tickets go on sale Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m. local time. Members of Brothers Osborne's The Family fan club will have presale access from Wednesday, November 29.



For the full Might As Well Be Us Tour schedule and tickets, visit brothersosborne.com.

Brothers Osborne are currently approaching top 20 on the country charts with "Nobody's Nobody," the lead single off their self-titled album.

