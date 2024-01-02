Brothers Osborne marvel at how food kickstarts + caps off the year

Disney/Scott Kirkland

By Jeremy Chua

What do year-end parties and New Year's resolutions have in common? Food.

"I love how everyone starts the year off with diets and then we end the year with excessive amounts of food," Brothers Osborne's TJ Osborne pointed out in jest. "And then you get to the end of the year, you're like, 'Oh, I'm going to start a diet on the 1st, so I'm going to eat everything that's in front of me.' I love it."

"And come February 1st, 'What diet?'" John Osborne laughs. "What diet? I'll start it next month," adds TJ.

Brothers Osborne's headlining Might As Well Be Us Tour kicks off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on March 28. You can find a full list of dates and tickets on their website.

"Nobody's Nobody," the lead single off Brothers Osborne's latest self-titled album, is approaching the top 20 on the country charts.

