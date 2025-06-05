Brothers Osborne carve out the Finish This Drink Trail for CMA Fest

If you're in Nashville for CMA Fest, Brothers Osborne are hoping you'll walk the Finish This Drink Trail.

Named for their new single, TJ Osborne and John Osborne's drinking game starts with fans picking up a rather realistic looking passport at Evelyn's or Skydeck. You'll then need to get six stamps at six different stops, including Eric Church's Chief's, Nashville's beloved Pancake Pantry, Tennessee Brew Works and Cerveza Jack's.

In the interest of temperance, you do have from Thursday until Sunday to complete the assignment, and at least a couple of the locations are primarily restaurants. Those who complete the trail will have a chance to win a meet and greet with the guys.

On Friday, Brothers play their sold-out Family Reunion at Analog at Hutton Hotel. Members of the fan club who aren't in Music City will be able to stream the intimate show live.

