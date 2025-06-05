Brothers Osborne carve out the Finish This Drink Trail for CMA Fest

Disney/Scott Kirkland
By Stephen Hubbard

If you're in Nashville for CMA Fest, Brothers Osborne are hoping you'll walk the Finish This Drink Trail.

Named for their new single, TJ Osborne and John Osborne's drinking game starts with fans picking up a rather realistic looking passport at Evelyn's or Skydeck. You'll then need to get six stamps at six different stops, including Eric Church's Chief's, Nashville's beloved Pancake Pantry, Tennessee Brew Works and Cerveza Jack's.

In the interest of temperance, you do have from Thursday until Sunday to complete the assignment, and at least a couple of the locations are primarily restaurants. Those who complete the trail will have a chance to win a meet and greet with the guys.

On Friday, Brothers play their sold-out Family Reunion at Analog at Hutton Hotel. Members of the fan club who aren't in Music City will be able to stream the intimate show live.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!