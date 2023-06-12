Brothers Osborne unveil New York + Los Angeles show dates

Brothers Osborne are headed to New York and Los Angeles this October.

The reigning CMA Vocal Duo of the Year will play a show at New York City's Pier 17 and Los Angeles' Greek Theatre on October 5 and October 22, respectively.

"Y'all! We've worked tirelessly over the past few years, evolving and growing as a band. We've been taking on new challenges and exploring new creative realms on these new songs. We're bringing that evolution to the stage!" John and TJ Osborne share of their newly announced shows.

"We're beyond excited to announce a pair of special shows in New York and L.A. this October. We're throwing everything we’ve got at these performances, and it'll be as new for us as it will be for you," they add. "Can't wait to show y'all what we’ve been cookin up. Until then, we'll see y’all on the road this summer."

Brothers Osborne recently gave fans a preview of their forthcoming new album with "Goodbye's Kickin' In," "Might As Well Be Me," "Rollercoaster (Forever And A Day)" and "Nobody's Nobody," which serves as their new single. The song's currently in the top 40 on the country charts.

Ticket sales for the New York City and Los Angeles shows begin Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m. local time on axs.com. Members of Brothers Osborne's The Family Fan Club will get presale access on Tuesday, June 13, at 10 a.m. local time.

