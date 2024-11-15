Brooks & Dunn 'reinvent time-tested classics' on 'Reboot II'

Brooks & Dunn's long-awaited, star-studded Reboot II has finally arrived.



The 18-track collection includes reimagined and rerecorded duet versions of your favorite Brooks & Dunn songs, including "Neon Moon" with Morgan Wallen, "She's Not the Cheatin' Kind" with Hailey Whitters and "Only in America" with Corey Kent.



"18 Brooks & Dunn songs + 18 bada** artists come together to reinvent time-tested classics. You are not going to believe where this genre-bending journey is about to take you," Brooks & Dunn share on Instagram.



The hit duo is set to team with Jelly Roll onstage to perform "Believe" at the 2024 CMA Awards, airing live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.



Here's the full track list for Reboot II:

"Play Something Country" with Lainey Wilson

"Neon Moon" with Morgan Wallen

"Rock My World (Little Country Girl)" with Marcus King Band

"Ain't Nothing 'Bout You" with Megan Moroney

"Brand New Man" with Warren Zeiders

"Believe" with Jelly Roll

"She Used to Be Mine" with Riley Green

"She Likes to Get Out of Town" with The Cadillac Three

"Boot Scootin' Boogie" with Halestorm

"Ain't No Way To Go" with Mitchell Tenpenny

"How Long Gone" with The Earls of Leicester

"I'll Never Forgive My Heart" with Jake Worthington

"She's Not the Cheatin' Kind" with Hailey Whitters

"Hard Workin' Man" with Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

"Hillbilly Deluxe" with HARDY

"Indian Summer" with ERNEST

"Drop in the Bucket" with Thousand Horses

"Only in America" with Corey Kent

