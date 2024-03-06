Brian Kelley announces new album with "Kiss My Boots"

Brian Kelley is set to drop his sophomore album, Tennessee Truth, on May 10.
The 12-track project will feature its lead single, "See You Next Summer," and the newly released autobiographical tune, "Kiss My Boots."
"It was healing to write. I feel released now," Brian says of the song, which he penned with Blake Redferrin and Dylan Guthro. "Everyone processes things differently. I went inward. I went to work and stayed busy. I'm proud of myself for doing it that way. It was worth it. Now, I have a song that helped me through a tough time."
"Hopefully, 'Kiss My Boots' can help a lot of people," he adds. "Give them some confidence and help them get their power back."
Tennessee Truth is Brian's Big Machine Records debut album and the follow-up to 2021's Sunshine State Of Mind, which he released with Warner Music Nashville.
Tennessee Truth is available for preorder and presave now.
Here's the full track list for Tennessee Truth:
"Acres"
"How We're Livin'"
"King Ranch"
"Trucks, Ducks, Bucks & Beer"
"Goin' Places"
"Barefeet Or Boots"
"Dirt Road Date Night"
"10 O'Clock On The Dock"
"See You Next Summer"
"Doin' Nothin'"
"Dirt Cheap"
"Kiss My Boots"
