Brian Kelley spreads his Sunshine State of Mind on tour

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
By Stephen Hubbard

Brian Kelley's ready to bring his Sunshine State of Mind to fans all over the country this summer.

The Florida half of Florida Georgia Line will lunch his Sunshine State of Mind Tour July 24 in Savannah, Georgia. He'll wrap the 19-date run September 7 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Presales are underway now via the Brian Kelley Fan Club mobile app, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

The tour takes its name from Brian's 2021 Sunshine State of Mind, Season One album. He's just released the first piece of Season Two, Chapter One with his new song, "Palm Tree Country."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!