After several teases on social media, Brett Young has finally released his new breakup song, "Let Go Too Soon."

Brett penned the track with Jon Nite and Chris LaCorte, and the tear-soaked tune finds the persona pondering his recent romantic split.

"I’ve beеn going out wіth friends/ I’ve been drinking too much whiskеу/ Вurnіng candleѕ аt both ends/ But nothing seems tо fiх mе ‘сause no matter what І do/ I ѕtill wake up missіng you/ Do yоu do thаt too?/ Did we let go did wе let go/ Did we let go too soon?" goes the vulnerable, regret-filled chorus.

"Let Go Too Soon" is off Brett's forthcoming album, Across The Streets. Due out August 4, the project includes "Back To Jesus" and Brett's new single, "Dance With You."

Across The Streets can be presaved now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.