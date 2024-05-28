Brett Young wants to see you this fall

By Jeremy Chua

Brett Young's headed out on his Fall Tour 2024.

The 16-date trek begins in Verona, New York, on September 6, and will hit New Orleans, Austin, New York, Atlanta and more before concluding in Durham, North Carolina, on October 26.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, after the presale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time.

For Brett's full tour schedule, including information on his upcoming Brett Young and Friends show at CMA Fest, head to brettyoungmusic.com.

Brett's currently in the top 25 of the country charts with his latest single, "Dance With You."

