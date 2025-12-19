Brett Young covers Justin Bieber's 'Yukon'

Brett Young's "Yukon" (Big Machine)
By Stephen Hubbard

Brett Young is bringing 2025 to a close with a cover of a Justin Bieber song.

Brett offers a stripped-back country take on "Yukon," from Bieber's seventh studio album, Swag, which came out in July. "Yukon" topped Billboard's Rhythmic Airplay chart in September and went on to be nominated for best R&B performance at the upcoming 68th Grammys.

Brett's set to kick off his 2.0 Tour Jan. 22 at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium. He'll play nearly 20 dates before wrapping the run Feb. 28 in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

The tour takes its name from Brett's fourth studio album, which came out in June. Its lead single, "Drink with You," continues its climb on the country chart.

