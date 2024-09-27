Brett Eldredge's wishing you 'Merry Christmas': "It's not too early"

It may be September but Brett Eldredge's all ready to spread the festive cheer.



The country singer, also affectionately known as Mr. Christmas, has dropped a new holiday album, Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family). It's his first independent album released after departing from his longtime label home, Warner Music Nashville.



"I am so grateful for everybody for supporting this whole ride all the way through," Brett shares in a video. "This is a really special day and I've been waiting for this for a long time, so thank you."



"Go listen to all these songs," he adds. "It's not too early. Let's Glow. Love you, merry Christmas."



Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family) is Brett's third holiday album, following 2021's Mr. Christmas and 2016's Glow, which received the deluxe treatment in 2018.



Tickets to Brett's upcoming GLOW: Welcome to the Family Tour, which kicks off Nov. 29 in Boston, are on sale now at bretteldredge.com.

Here's the track list for Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family):

"Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family)"

"It Must Be Christmas"

"Sweet December (ft. Kelly Clarkson)"

"Warm and Cozy"

"The Night St. Nick Got Sick"

"Season of Lights and Wonder"

"Who Will You Be Kissing on New Year's Eve? (ft. Idarose)"

"Welcome to the Family (Reprise)"

