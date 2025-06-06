Brett Eldredge offers a summer getaway to 'St. Tropez'

Peter Kramer/NBC
By Stephen Hubbard

Brett Eldredge originally envisioned his new track, "St. Tropez," as part of a jazz project, but a writing appointment with Latin Grammy winner Pedro Capó changed that.

"Pedro came in and started dancing and singing the verse. It was like something sparked in this collaboration," Brett recalls. "I felt a magic in songwriting that I hadn’t felt before and was so happy to share it with him."

"This song is bound to make people feel really damn good, maybe forget about the world for a while," he adds. "It is way different than anything I’ve done — it feels like a summertime dream.”

The new track is the followup to Brett's Lonestar Lovers EP, which came out in March.

