Break a sweat with a Carrie Underwood-inspired workout

Carrie Underwood's fitness app Fit52 has shared a full-body workout inspired by Carrie's Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency that will "fire up your heart rate."



The V-E-G-A-S Workout consists of v-up crunches, explosive tuck jumps, goblet squats, ankle biters and side shuffles.



You can check out a demonstration of the workout now on Fit52's X, formerly known as Twitter.



For tickets to Carrie's Vegas residency shows in December and 2024, visit rwlasvegas.com.

Carrie's currently #30 on the country charts with "Out of That Truck," the latest single off Denim & Rhinestones.

