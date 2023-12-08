Break a sweat with a Carrie Underwood-inspired workout

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

It's time to shake up your next workout.

Carrie Underwood's fitness app Fit52 has shared a full-body workout inspired by Carrie's ReflectionThe Las Vegas Residency that will "fire up your heart rate."

The V-E-G-A-S Workout consists of v-up crunches, explosive tuck jumps, goblet squats, ankle biters and side shuffles.

You can check out a demonstration of the workout now on Fit52's X, formerly known as Twitter.

For tickets to Carrie's Vegas residency shows in December and 2024, visit rwlasvegas.com.

Carrie's currently #30 on the country charts with "Out of That Truck," the latest single off Denim & Rhinestones.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

