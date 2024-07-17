Brantley Gilbert's shedding light on his 'Tattoos'

Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.

By Jeremy Chua

Brantley Gilbert is dropping his seventh album, Tattoos, on Sept. 13.

If you're wondering why it's called Tattoos, you can check out the album cover, which features Brantley baring his torso and arms, which are covered with tattoos. Those inks, as Brantley explains, tell a story.

"If somebody wants to know who I am, what I've been through and where I stand, they can start at the beginning and listen through, and that's why it was undeniable that Tattoos should be the title – because my tattoos do the same thing," Brantley shares in his press statement.

"People get 'em for a lot of reasons, but for most of us, tattoos talk about our victories and losses, our struggles and the whole nine," the singer notes. "I was one of those kids who had to learn the hard way. But if I would've listened to the advice of others, I don’t know I would have ended up where I am.”

The 10-track set includes the Ashley Cooke-assisted "Over When We're Sober," "Off the Rails" and "Me and My House" featuring Struggle Jennings and Demun Jones, which arrived on Wednesday alongside Brantley's announcement.

Tattoos was preceded by 2022's So Help Me God, which received the deluxe treatment in 2023.

You can preorder and presave Tattoos now to hear it as soon as it releases.

Here's the Tattoos track list:

"Dirty Money (featuring Justin Moore)"
"Over When We're Sober (Brantley Gilbert and Ashley Cooke)"
"Tattoos"
"Gone By Now"
"Off The Rails"
"The Hell That Raised Us"
"Me And My House (featuring Struggle Jennings and Demun Jones)"
"God Isn't Country (featuring Gary LeVox)"
"Out Here"
"Miss These Towns"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!