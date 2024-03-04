Brantley Gilbert's going "Off the Rails" on Friday

Catherine Powell/Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

Brantley Gilbert is set to roll out a new track, "Off the Rails," on Friday, March 8.

The announcement arrived Monday via Brantley's socials, alongside a reveal of the song's cover art.

"NEW SONG... OFF THE RAILS... FRIDAY #bgnation #offtherails," Brantley shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Off the Rails" is also the name of Brantley's ongoing headlining tour, which includes upcoming stops in Wetumpka, Alabama; Tampa, Florida; and Canton, Ohio, on March 9, 10 and 21, respectively.

Tickets are available now at brantleygilbert.com.

