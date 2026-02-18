Brad Paisley to lead Opry 100 Honors Little Jimmy Dickens

As Brad Paisley celebrates his 25th anniversary as an Opry member, he's planning to pay tribute to one of his greatest Grand Ole Opry heroes and friends.

Brad was officially inducted into the cast on Feb. 17, 2001, after being invited by Little Jimmy Dickens.

He'll pay tribute to the legend on March 21, with Bill Anderson, The Gatlin Brothers, Trace Adkins, The Oak Ridge Boys and 49 Winchester set to take the stage as well.

Little Jimmy passed away in 2015. He was known for comic hits like "Take an Old Cold 'Tater (And Wait)," "A-Sleeping at the Foot of the Bed" and "May the Bird of Paradise Fly Up Your Nose." He also appeared in Brad's videos for "I'm Gonna Miss Her" and "Alcohol."

