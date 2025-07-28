Boys will be boys: What really happened on George Birge's 'It Won't Be Long' video shoot

George Birge's hit, "It Won't Be Long," was inspired by watching his dad play with his two sons.

So it only made sense for 8-year-old George James and 6-year-old Luke to be in the music video.

"It was a no-brainer to me to feature my kids in the music video..." the proud father tells ABC Audio. "And they just thought it was amazing. They feel like superstars now -- their first little taste of the limelight. And they were definitely the stars of the music video."

In truth, George admits there was a little behind-the-scenes drama during the shoot.

"It's funny, you know, we got so many comments about how well they did in the music video and how awesome it turned out and how emotional it was," he explains.

"And I just wanted to be like, 'You know, I wish y'all could have seen behind the scenes, because really while we were shooting it, they were wrestling each other and crying and punching each other the whole time,'" he laughs. "So I'm so glad that we captured the magic because it was a lot more chaos when we shot it."

George is currently on the Country Song Came On Tour with Luke Bryan.

