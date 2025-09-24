'Bottle Rockets' are in order, as Scotty McCreery welcomes second son

Scotty McCreery (Tibrina Hobson/NBC)
By Stephen Hubbard
Scotty McCreery's second son has arrived!

"Oliver Cooke McCreery joined our family on September 18th," he and wife Gabi McCreery announced on Instagram. "Can't imagine life without him, we love him so berry much!!"

The post is accompanied by plenty of pictures from the hospital, including several where big brother Avery McCreery holds Oliver and looks at him adoringly. Avery will turn 3 on Oct. 24.

It seems Scotty has a moment to enjoy some family time, since he doesn't kick off his co-headlining tour with Dustin Lynch until Nov. 6 in Saginaw, Michigan. His latest hit, "Bottle Rockets" with Hootie & the Blowfish, is currently at #3 on both the Billboard and Mediabase charts. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!