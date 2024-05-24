Blake Shelton's loving his unreleased Post Malone collab

It's no secret that Post Malone's dipping his toes into country music.



He recently teamed with Morgan Wallen on "I Had Some Help," HARDY and Morgan on Joe Diffie's "Pickup Man," sang at the 2024 ACM Awards and has shared the stage with Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley and Sara Evans.



Now, Posty's teased another collab, this time with "God's Country" hitmaker Blake Shelton.



Posty recently shared a video of him listening to the recording of his collab with Blake, and Blake responded with a video of him bopping along to Posty's video.



"Somebody pour me a drink/ Somebody bum me a smoke/ I'm 'bout to get on a buzz/ I'm 'bout to get on a roll," Posty and Blake trade lines in the uptempo snippet.



You can check out the full clip now on Blake's socials.



"I Had Some Help" is currently in the top 40 of the country charts.



Posty's debut country album is slated for release later this year.

