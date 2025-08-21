Blake Shelton plans 'more questionable decisions' during 2026 Sin City residency

Blake Shelton enjoyed his 2025 Las Vegas residency so much that he's coming back to do it again.

“We had so much fun earlier this year, I figured – why not do it again,” he says. “This time we’re gonna do it more country, with more cocktails, and probably make a few more questionable decisions. Let’s go, Vegas.”

Blake Shelton: Live in Las Vegas is set to run for eight shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, starting Jan. 15 and wrapping up Jan. 31.

Presales start Friday, before tickets become available to the public on Aug. 28.

Back in May, Blake claimed his 30th #1 with "Texas." "Stay Country or Die Tryin'," his latest single from For Recreational Use Only, is now climbing the chart.

