Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani to spend Valentine's Day at Mardi Gras

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are headed for New Orleans for the peak weekend of Mardi Gras.

The husband and wife will headline the 60th annual Krewe of Endymion Extravaganza on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, at the Caesars Superdome. Local acts The Mixed Nuts and Sugar Shaker will open.

Prior to the concert, LSU coach Lane Kiffin and Mardi Gras historian Arthur Hardy will be co-grand marshals for the Krewe of Endymion's traditional parade, which will end with a loop inside the Superdome.

Katy Perry and Train played the show last year. Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson and Maroon 5 have headlined in the past.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.