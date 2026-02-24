'Billboard' honors Ella Langley as a Powerhouse at its upcoming Women in Music event

Ella Langley will be center stage at Billboard's annual Women in Music event April 29 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

"Country music standout Ella Langley will be honored with the Powerhouse Award for her commanding voice, bold storytelling, and chart success," the esteemed music magazine announced in a news release.

Earlier this month, Ella became the first woman ever to top the Billboard 100, Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts at the same time with "Choosin' Texas."

Tate McRae, who also hit #1 on the Hot 100 with "What I Want" with Morgan Wallen, will receive the Hitmaker Award at the gala, which will be hosted by Keke Palmer.

Look for Billboard to announce its prestigious 2026 Woman of the Year in the weeks to come.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.