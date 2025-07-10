Best public middle schools in the Waco metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Orlando metro area using data from Niche. (GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock/GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Waco metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#10. Isbill Junior High School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: McGregor Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 345 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#9. Bosqueville Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Bosqueville Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 173 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#8. Dawson High School

- School grades: PK, K-12
- Location: Dawson Independent School District (Dawson), TX
- Enrollment: 581 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#7. West Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: West Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 262 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#6. Robinson Junior High School

- School grades: 7-8
- Location: Robinson Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 395 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#5. Lorena Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Lorena Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 431 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

Rido // Shutterstock

#4. China Spring Intermediate School

- School grades: 5-6
- Location: China Spring Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 460 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

Rido // Shutterstock

#3. Crawford High School

- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Crawford Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 326 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#2. China Spring Middle School

- School grades: 7-8
- Location: China Spring Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 505 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#1. Midway Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Midway Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,089 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

