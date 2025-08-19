Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Rochester metro area using data from Niche.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in Texas using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here. Online schools were not included in the list.

#10. Westlake Academy

- School grades: K-12

- Location: Westlake, TX

- Enrollment: 888 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. Hill Country Middle School

- School grades: 6-9

- Location: Eanes Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 968 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#8. Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School

- School grades: 6-12

- Location: Dallas Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 610 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. West Ridge Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Eanes Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 899 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Chaparral Star Academy

- School grades: K-12

- Location: Austin, TX

- Enrollment: 360 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Devers Junior High School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Devers Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 54 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: South Texas Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 802 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Spring Branch Academic Institute

- School grades: K-12

- Location: Spring Branch Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 148 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Meridian World School

- School grades: K-12

- Location: Round Rock, TX

- Enrollment: 1,727 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. BASIS San Antonio Shavano

- School grades: 6-12

- Location: BASIS Texas Charter Schools, TX

- Enrollment: 1,038 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+