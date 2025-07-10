Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the El Paso metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.
#10. Col. John O. Ensor Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Socorro Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,021 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#9. Eastwood Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Ysleta Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,249 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#8. Harmony Science Academy - El Paso
- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Harmony Public Schools - West Texas, TX
- Enrollment: 1,003 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#7. White Sands Elementary School
- School grades: PK, K-8
- Location: Las Cruces Public Schools, NM
- Enrollment: 283 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#6. Hornedo Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: El Paso Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,388 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#5. Alicia R. Chacon International School
- School grades: K-8
- Location: Ysleta Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 824 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#4. Young Women's Leadership Academy
- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Ysleta Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 336 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#3. Eastwood Knolls International School
- School grades: K-8
- Location: Ysleta Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 808 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#2. Explore Academy - Las Cruces
- School grades: 4-10
- Location: Las Cruces, NM
- Enrollment: 343 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#1. J. Paul Taylor Academy
- School grades: K-8
- Location: Las Cruces, NM
- Enrollment: 200 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A