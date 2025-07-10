Best public middle schools in the El Paso metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Syracuse metro area using data from Niche. (Inside Creative House // Shutterstock/Inside Creative House // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the El Paso metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.

(Stacker/Stacker)

GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock

#10. Col. John O. Ensor Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Socorro Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,021 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#9. Eastwood Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Ysleta Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,249 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#8. Harmony Science Academy - El Paso

- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Harmony Public Schools - West Texas, TX
- Enrollment: 1,003 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#7. White Sands Elementary School

- School grades: PK, K-8
- Location: Las Cruces Public Schools, NM
- Enrollment: 283 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#6. Hornedo Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: El Paso Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,388 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#5. Alicia R. Chacon International School

- School grades: K-8
- Location: Ysleta Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 824 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#4. Young Women's Leadership Academy

- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Ysleta Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 336 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#3. Eastwood Knolls International School

- School grades: K-8
- Location: Ysleta Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 808 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#2. Explore Academy - Las Cruces

- School grades: 4-10
- Location: Las Cruces, NM
- Enrollment: 343 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#1. J. Paul Taylor Academy

- School grades: K-8
- Location: Las Cruces, NM
- Enrollment: 200 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!